Benefit concert at 20 Monroe Live for the Hope Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Musicians Andy Grammer and Ben Rector will be holding a benefit concert at 20 Monroe Live on October 22.

All proceeds will go towards Hope Network’s Neuro Rehab program for those challenged by brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, and other neurological conditions.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $68.

Tickets are available on Hope Network’s website.