Fort Stewart training accident kills 3 soldiers and injures 3 more

Posted 12:02 PM, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, October 20, 2019

Fort Stewart, Ga. (U.S. Army Photo)

FORT STEWART, Ga. (FOX NEWS) — Three soldiers were killed and three others were hospitalized after a training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Sunday, according to officials.

Fort Stewart said in a news release that six 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were involved in the incident when a Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding on was involved in an accident early Sunday.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a news release. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

Three of the six soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the three others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital where they are being treated and evaluated for their injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation, and additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

 

