Hit and run near bar leaves 2 dead in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a hit and run left two people dead.

The victims were crossing the street at Grandville Ave. and Oakes St. at about 11:13 p.m. Saturday when they were hit by the westbound vehicle.

Police said the scene is very active and have closed off the area while they investigate. GRPD also says they are still looking for the vehicle and driver responsible.

We have FOX 17 crews on the way and will update this article as we learn more.