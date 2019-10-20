× Man rolls his truck on the highway after choking on his drink

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man from Ottawa County was hospitalized Sunday afternoon, after investigators say he rolled his vehicle on I-96.

According the the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the 62-year-old was heading westbound when he began choking on his beverage and lost control of his Ford F-150. The vehicle entered the median of the freeway, hit a cable barrier and then landed upside down.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in the Grand Rapids area to be evaluated. His passengers-ages 48 and 73-were not hurt.

A large portion of the barrier was damaged in the crash, and the traffic in the area was backed up for several miles as crews worked to remove the truck from the scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.