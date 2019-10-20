× Police looking for Battle Creek teenager

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is seeking information about a missing 15-year-old boy.

Tanner Watkins was last seen Friday afternoon.

He is described as being 6 feet in height and weighing about 230 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a dark Bass Pro Shops hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anybody with any information about Watkins is being asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at (269) 781-0911.