High School Football Scoreboard

Police looking for Battle Creek teenager

Posted 3:36 PM, October 20, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is seeking information about a missing 15-year-old boy.

Tanner Watkins was last seen Friday afternoon.

He is described as being 6 feet in height and weighing about 230 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a dark Bass Pro Shops hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anybody with any information about Watkins is being asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at (269) 781-0911.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.