Sit, stay, and be spooky at Paver Pet Supply's Dog Halloween Party

PORTAGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Paver Pet Supply in Portage is holding a Dog Halloween Party on October 26th from 1-3 p.m.

Each dog must be registered, and owners are encouraged to dress their dogs up for the occasion.

There will be a variety of games and contests such as Musical Mutts, Snoopy Says, a Peanut Butter Licking Contest, and a Costume Contest.

The event is free and open to the public.