African Children’s Choir performing in West Michigan Oct. 24 & 25

Posted 12:23 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, October 21, 2019

For decades, the African Children's Choir gas been working with the most vulnerable children in Africa. They are the voice for millions of children suffering across the ocean.

The African Children's Choir has performed alongside famous celebrities like Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, and even held a concert for the Queen of England. Now, they're in the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio ready to give us a pre-concert before their two big performances right here in West Michigan.

There will be performances on Thursday, October 24 at the Tribe Church in Rockford and Friday, October 25 at the Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.

