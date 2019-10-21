High School Football Scoreboard

Autonomous shuttles being tested at WMU

Posted 3:43 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44AM, October 21, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be in West Michigan Monday, to kick off a two-week pilot project involving autonomous shuttles for people with disabilities on Western Michigan University’s campus.

The program is part of a $2.1 million project to address mobility gaps for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities across the state.

A safety operator will be on board at all times, ready to implement one of eight emergency stops if necessary or switch to manual control.

Engineers ask that if you see the shuttles running on campus, keep a safe distance away.

The vehicles won’t go more than four miles per hour, and technology is built to stop them whenever someone or something comes within a few feet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.