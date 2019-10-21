× Autonomous shuttles being tested at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be in West Michigan Monday, to kick off a two-week pilot project involving autonomous shuttles for people with disabilities on Western Michigan University’s campus.

The program is part of a $2.1 million project to address mobility gaps for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities across the state.

A safety operator will be on board at all times, ready to implement one of eight emergency stops if necessary or switch to manual control.

Engineers ask that if you see the shuttles running on campus, keep a safe distance away.

The vehicles won’t go more than four miles per hour, and technology is built to stop them whenever someone or something comes within a few feet.