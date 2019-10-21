High School Football Scoreboard

Charity event will help give child new accessible bedroom and bathroom

Posted 8:21 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, October 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's a night of fine wine and food that helps benefit local charities in West Michigan.

Noto's Wine Fest takes place Friday, October 25th from 6-10 pm at Noto's Old World Italian Restaurant, located at 6600 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

One of the charities benefiting from this event is Lori's Voice, hopes to help a young boy with a new bedroom and bathroom with money raised during the event.

The organization helps support kids and families affected by muscular, neurological and other degenerative diseases.

For more information on ticket pricing, click here.

