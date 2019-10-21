Charity event will help give child new accessible bedroom and bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's a night of fine wine and food that helps benefit local charities in West Michigan.

Noto's Wine Fest takes place Friday, October 25th from 6-10 pm at Noto's Old World Italian Restaurant, located at 6600 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

One of the charities benefiting from this event is Lori's Voice, hopes to help a young boy with a new bedroom and bathroom with money raised during the event.

The organization helps support kids and families affected by muscular, neurological and other degenerative diseases.

