Jim Gaffigan to headline 10th year of Gilda's LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The first headliner for Gilda’s LaughFest has been announced for the 2020 festival.

One of the nation’s top touring comedians, Jim Gaffigan will bring his “The Pale Tourist tour to Van Andel Arena March 5 at 8 p.m. in Grand Rapids.

Individual tickets for “The Pale Tourist” go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. EDT online and at the Van Andel Arena box office.

LaughFest plans to release its full lineup on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

This marks Gaffigan’s third appearance at LaughFest. Both of his previous performances sold out.

Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is a two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

LaughFest earlier this year announced that Cristela Alonzo will participate in a special 10th anniversary LaughFest “off-season” performance at 7 p.m., November 22, at the Wealthy Theatre. You can get tickets here.

More information about Gilda’s LaughFest and ticket packages is available at laughfestgr.org, or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242).