Kent County, GRPS to get $450k to boost recycling efforts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- More than $450,000 is going to Kent County Department of Public Works and Grand Rapids Public Schools will help Michigan reach goal of doubling state’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025.

The Know It Before You Throw It campaign promotes best practices and emphasizes how proper recycling of materials saves energy, reduces water use, decreases greenhouse gases, conserves resources and translates into local jobs.

The goal is to raise awareness of cleaner recycling practice and better inform Michiganders on what can – and cannot – be recycled and how to recycle correctly.

Michigan’s current 15% recycling rate is the lowest in the Great Lakes states region and also ranks among the nation’s lowest.

Nearly $258,000, EGLE’s largest-ever grant award to GRPS, will help GRPS improve recycling access, education and infrastructure in all district classrooms, cafeterias and administrative buildings.

More than $175,000 to help the Kent County Department of Public Works purchase new equipment a to help meet a goal to reduce waste going to landfill by 90% by 2030 .

Recycling in Michigan is receiving a major boost as state legislators have increased EGLE’s funding for recycling projects from $2 million last year to $15 million in 2019.