High School Football Scoreboard

Kent County, GRPS to get $450k to boost recycling efforts

Posted 6:50 AM, October 21, 2019, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- More than $450,000 is going to Kent County Department of Public Works and Grand Rapids Public Schools will help Michigan reach goal of doubling state’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025.

The Know It Before You Throw It campaign promotes best practices and emphasizes how proper recycling of materials saves energy, reduces water use, decreases greenhouse gases, conserves resources and translates into local jobs.

The goal is to raise awareness of cleaner recycling practice and better inform Michiganders on what can – and cannot – be recycled and how to recycle correctly.

Michigan’s current 15% recycling rate is the lowest in the Great Lakes states region and also ranks among the nation’s lowest.

Nearly $258,000, EGLE’s largest-ever grant award to GRPS, will help GRPS improve recycling access, education and infrastructure in all district classrooms, cafeterias and administrative buildings.

More than $175,000 to help the Kent County Department of Public Works purchase new equipment a to help meet a goal to reduce waste going to landfill by 90% by 2030 .

Recycling in Michigan is receiving a major boost as state legislators have increased EGLE’s funding for recycling projects from $2 million last year to $15 million in 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.