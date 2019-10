Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If a career in cosmetology or the spa industry is calling your name, let the answer be the Salon Professional Academy in Holland.

See how this award-winning beauty school is producing some top talent, with a big beauty product name behind them.

The Salon Professional Academy of Holland is located at 2975 West Shore Drive.

To learn more, call (616)-377-2855 or visit tspaholland.com.