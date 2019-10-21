Learn how to become a blackjack dealer for just $25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- College students are trading in text books for poker chips.

Gun Lake Casino has partnered with Grand Rapids Community College offering students the chance to study how to be a blackjack dealer before taking on a career on the casino floor.

Natalie Garcia trains students how to run the tables at Gun Lake and is excited about Michigan’s first community college course taught by a tribal-led casino.

“Our mock-casino allows the public to come in and be the players for our students,” Garcia said.

The casino employees a handful of GRCC alma maters in their security and hospitality departments, but this is the first opportunity connecting those students to the casino floor.

For $25, the students can train and study alongside table game trainers. Along with paying for all other class expenses, the casino is giving students a chance to work at the casino with a base pay and tips.

“Gun Lake Casino has actually offset all the other costs associated with this training and that has been really helpful for the community,” said Garcia.

The program is offering help with transportation for Grand Rapids’ students who get hired as a dealer.

The next class start in January of 2020.