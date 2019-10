Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- This weekend parents can attend a conference about learning how to co-parent.

The event is planned for Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kingdom Embassy Covenant Church, 3025 Glenside Boulevard in Muskegon.

All parents are invited to this free event. To register, call 616-304-8360.