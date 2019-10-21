× Man chokes on drink, backs up traffic on I-96 for miles

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after the sheriff says he choked on a drink while driving causing him to lose control and crash.

Deputies in Ottawa County say it happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on westbound I-96 near 48th Avenue.

We’re told the driver lost control, entered the median, and struck a large cable barrier before landing upside down on top of it.

A large portion of the barrier was damaged and traffic was backed up for several miles.

The driver was transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital for evaluation and his passengers were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.