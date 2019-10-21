High School Football Scoreboard

Morning Crew learns how to drive snow plows during ‘roadeo’

Posted 3:49 AM, October 21, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Some members of the FOX 17 Morning Crew got to see firsthand how challenging it is to drive a snow plow.

It's all part of  the Kentwood Department of Public Works Snow Plow Roadeo.

The event allows public agencies to prepare for winter snow removal operations by training drivers, networking and exploring a variety of useful products and services.

Drivers from across Michigan completed a timed obstacle course to test their skills. Kentwood took first place overall.

Mike Kaminski and Chad Griffin from the Kentwood Department of Public Works will go on to compete in the 2020 National Snowplow Roadeo in Loveland, Colorado.

See how well our Nicole DiDonato and Candace Monacelli did behind the wheel.

