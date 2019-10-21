New non-profit, Piper’s Palace, rescuing kittens in West MI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brand new kitten rescue and non-profit in West Michigan is giving kittens and cats a chance to find a loving home.

Piper's Palace is dedicated to rehabilitating and rehoming kittens, as well as the moms of those kittens, in the Holland/Zeeland area. The kittens and cats they rescue are placed into foster homes until they find families to bring them to their forever homes.

All cats and kittens coming from Piper's Palace are spayed/neutered, dewormed, flea/tick treated, vet checked, and vaccinations.

Piper's Palace is always in need of donations to provide food and medical care for these animals. They are always in need of people to foster cats.