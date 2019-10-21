Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Off-duty officers charged in GR bar fight

Posted 4:00 PM, October 21, 2019, by

Mug shots of Bryan Miller (left) and Payton Warner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two off-duty officers who were allegedly involved in a fight in a Grand Rapids bar have been formally charged.

Bath Township police officers Bryan Miller and Payton Warner were arrested Oct. 9 after an incident at The Web Bar on Richmond Street in Grand Rapids.

The bar’s owner said the officers became belligerent after being asked to leave for being too intoxicated, leading to a bartender being left with a black eye and a patron being kicked in the head.

Miller waived his arraignment hearing. He faces a charge of creating a disturbance in a public place and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.

Warner pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Miller and Warner are on administrative leave.

