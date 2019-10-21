Prosecutors can’t show Godfather II clip at Roger Stone trial, judge rules
(CNN) — Federal prosecutors can’t show a clip from the film “The Godfather Part II” at a trial as they try to prove to a jury that Roger Stone threatened a witness, a federal judge said Monday.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the federal district court in Washington said showing the clip — which prosecutors wanted to do because Stone referred to it in a conversation with his associate Randy Credico, whom he allegedly threatened — could prejudice the jury.
They can’t show it “because the prejudicial effect of the videotape, which includes a number of extraneous matters, outweighs its probative value,” she wrote.
The jury will be able to see a transcript of the relevant scene in the movie, Jackson said.
And it’s possible prosecutors could ask her again to consider showing a clip from the film after Credico testifies or if Stone takes the stand, she said.
Stone has pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to start Nov. 5.
1 Comment
Ej
these same prosecutors look into the list of those killed by the deep state ? How about how Bobby mueller used whitey bulger to kill for the FBI ?