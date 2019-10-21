High School Football Scoreboard

Prosecutors can’t show Godfather II clip at Roger Stone trial, judge rules

Posted 10:18 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20AM, October 21, 2019

Roger Stone former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House with his wife Nydia July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors can’t show a clip from the film “The Godfather Part II” at a trial as they try to prove to a jury that Roger Stone threatened a witness, a federal judge said Monday.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the federal district court in Washington said showing the clip — which prosecutors wanted to do because Stone referred to it in a conversation with his associate Randy Credico, whom he allegedly threatened — could prejudice the jury.

They can’t show it “because the prejudicial effect of the videotape, which includes a number of extraneous matters, outweighs its probative value,” she wrote.

The jury will be able to see a transcript of the relevant scene in the movie, Jackson said.

And it’s possible prosecutors could ask her again to consider showing a clip from the film after Credico testifies or if Stone takes the stand, she said.

Stone has pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to start Nov. 5.

 

1 Comment

  • Ej

    these same prosecutors look into the list of those killed by the deep state ? How about how Bobby mueller used whitey bulger to kill for the FBI ?

    Reply
