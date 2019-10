Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids without breaking the bank, there is a free Pumpkin Carving Party tonight.

It's planned from 5-8 p.m. Monday at New Holland Brewing The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids.

There will be donuts and soft drinks for the kids along with Ichabod for the adults.

The pumpkins and tools will be provided so you only have to bring yourself and the family.