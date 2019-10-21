Residential Art Show features work created by neuro-rehabilitation patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The use of arts in a healthcare setting can be a powerful healing tool. Spectrum Health knows this all too well and is once again giving patients an outlet to express their creativity through their annual Residential Art Show.

On Tuesday, October 22, Spectrum Health is hosting a resident art show where the public can come to the gallery and view the resident artwork for sale.

The art exhibit will feature the work of resident artists who are people living with the impacts of a severe traumatic brain injury. Art will be on sale ranging from $30 to $100, as well as 2020 calendars and other items that feature the resident’s artwork.

Spectrum Health's Expressive Arts program is for residents who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or are living with other neurological conditions and also patients who are dealing with the effects of cancer and cancer treatments.

Art promotes the individual’s ability to think creatively, use judgment and make decisions. It also helps our residents with concentration, problem-solving, visual perception and fine motor skills. For cancer patients, it can help treat anxiety, stress, fear, fatigue, and pain.

By making choices, initiating projects and creatively planning pieces of art from beginning to end, many residents experience greater independence and motivation in the rehabilitation process.

The Spectrum Health Resident Art Show will take place at the Neuro Rehabilitation Services Residential's Thumbs Up Gallery, located at 4118 Kalamazoo Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you cannot attend, but you are interested in making a purchase or would like more information about the Expressive Arts Program, call (616)-486-7056.