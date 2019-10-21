High School Football Scoreboard

Several firearms stolen during Saugatuck Twp. gun store break-in

Posted 4:24 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37AM, October 21, 2019

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects after a gun and tackle store was broken into overnight.

It happened at a gun and tackle store late Monday night around 11:49 p.m. in Saugatuck Township but the sheriff's office won't say where exactly.

The sheriff's office says their deputy had a three minute response time and arrived to find the building had been broken into.

We're told several firearms were stolen.

If you know anything, call the Allegan County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.