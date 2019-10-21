Several firearms stolen during Saugatuck Twp. gun store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects after a gun and tackle store was broken into overnight.

It happened at a gun and tackle store late Monday night around 11:49 p.m. in Saugatuck Township but the sheriff's office won't say where exactly.

The sheriff's office says their deputy had a three minute response time and arrived to find the building had been broken into.

We're told several firearms were stolen.

If you know anything, call the Allegan County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.