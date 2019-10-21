Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Supreme Court tosses Michigan gerrymandering case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court tossed out a challenge to Michigan’s legislative map on Monday that ordered boundaries to be redrawn.

The case argued Republicans drew district maps that were politically advantageous to their party during elections and were unconstitutional. The high court vacated the case, saying it didn’t fall under the authority of courts.

Monday’s decision is similar to a ruling issued by the Supreme Court in June. That ruling said determining the legality of districts in North Carolina and Maryland were “political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts.”

In 2018, Michigan’s voters approved a ballot measure to create a panel of 13 voters who would draw district boundaries after every census.  The first political map will be created after the 2020 census.

