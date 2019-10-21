Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Trump bemoans GOP for not sticking together on impeachment

Posted 5:07 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, October 21, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at the House impeachment inquiry and also criticizing Republicans for not sticking together.

Trump offered the lengthy screed during a Cabinet meeting Monday in which he repeatedly defended his phone call with the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry. And he called out Republicans, too, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, for failing to adequately defend him as the inquiry moves forward.

Trump says while he disagrees with Democrats’ policies, he respects them for sticking together, adding: “They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst.”

Trump told reporters the Democrats only opened the impeachment investigation because they believe it will help them in the 2020 election.

He says: “I think they want to impeach me because it’s the only way they’re going to win.”

