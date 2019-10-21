High School Football Scoreboard

UAW reaches agreement with General Dynamics

DETROIT (AP) — UAW says it has reached a tentative contract agreement for its workers at General Dynamics.

The union, which represents UAW members at manufacturing plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, did not disclose details of the agreement Monday. The union said it must first brief its members on those details.

General Dynamics, based in Falls Church, Virginia, is the country’s fifth biggest defense contractor.

UAW also came to a tentative contract agreement last week with General Motors. Workers there had been on strike for more than a month. That agreement will be used as a template for workers at Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

The deal struck with General Dynamics Corp. is completely separate from talks in the auto industry.

