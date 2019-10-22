Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2 kids hit running across Wyoming street

Posted 11:36 AM, October 22, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich. — Two kids were hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street Monday afternoon in Wyoming.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Division Avenue near Burt Street. Police say the two 10-year-olds tried to run across Division Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle.

They weren’t in the crosswalk when they were hit.

The children only suffered minor injuries. One was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

