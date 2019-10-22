× Suspects wanted in Kalamazoo County break-ins

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies are searching for a pair of suspects in two break-ins Friday night.

Authorities say the men broke into Hunan Gardens Restaurant and Queen Nail Salon overnight on Oct. 18. Large amounts of alcohol was taken in the Hunan Gardens break-in and cash was taken from the salon.

Authorities say the two men are also suspects in a series of nail salon break-ins in Kalamazoo, Paw Paw, and Berrien County.

One suspect is described as being 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a slender build who was wearing a light-colored hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is approximately 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 with a heavy build who was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a light-colored hat.

The suspects left Friday night’s break-ins in a silver midsized SUV.

Anyone with information on the break-ins or the suspects is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.