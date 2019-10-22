Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Adventure Point hosting grand opening on Oct. 26

Posted 12:02 PM, October 22, 2019, by

The Adventure Point facility is holding its grand opening and community open house on Saturday. Located just a few minutes of West Grand Rapids lies this brand new facility ready to create an educational adrenaline rush for its visitors, and memories to last a lifetime.

Adventure Point is the region's premier youth and adult adventure center focused on team building, sustainability, STEM, leadership and outdoor adventures for all ages.

Adventure Point is available for school field trips and retreats for groups, in addition to other meeting opportunities. Rental space is also available for meeting rooms, conferences, and camping.

The Grand Rapids community and anyone else interested in seeing Adventure Point are encouraged and invited to attend the Adventure Point Open House. The free event will allow visitors to experience everything the facility has to offer including:

  • Zipline
  • Obstacle Course
  • Yurt Camping Village and Campground
  • Climbing Tower
  • Rappelling Wall
  • Shooting Sports Pavilion
  • 30+ acres of Beautiful Wooded Trails along Mill Creek
  • Outdoor Cooking and Fire Building
  • AP Mobile Adventure Lab
  • GaGa Pit

The community open house will take place on October 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adventure Point is located at 3213 Walker Avenue North West in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit adventurepoint.org.

