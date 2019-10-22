Adventure Point hosting grand opening on Oct. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Adventure Point facility is holding its grand opening and community open house on Saturday. Located just a few minutes of West Grand Rapids lies this brand new facility ready to create an educational adrenaline rush for its visitors, and memories to last a lifetime.

Adventure Point is the region's premier youth and adult adventure center focused on team building, sustainability, STEM, leadership and outdoor adventures for all ages.

Adventure Point is available for school field trips and retreats for groups, in addition to other meeting opportunities. Rental space is also available for meeting rooms, conferences, and camping.

The Grand Rapids community and anyone else interested in seeing Adventure Point are encouraged and invited to attend the Adventure Point Open House. The free event will allow visitors to experience everything the facility has to offer including:

Zipline

Obstacle Course

Yurt Camping Village and Campground

Climbing Tower

Rappelling Wall

Shooting Sports Pavilion

30+ acres of Beautiful Wooded Trails along Mill Creek

Outdoor Cooking and Fire Building

AP Mobile Adventure Lab

GaGa Pit

The community open house will take place on October 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adventure Point is located at 3213 Walker Avenue North West in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit adventurepoint.org.