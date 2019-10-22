Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Brann’s Steakhouse planning $1M renovation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille, 401 Leonard St. NW, says it will invest more than $1 million into a major renovation project that will bring the popular dining spot on Leonard Street a new distinctive, contemporary look.

The renovations, slated to begin end of October and be completed by early March, will also include the addition of outdoor patio seating, a new take and bake, grab and go dining offerings and a new menu.

The restaurant plans to unveil an innovative menu that will feature some of its classic offerings, such as its famed sizzling steak, alongside new flavors throughout its entire menu, including: appetizers, small plates, main entrees, desserts and non alcoholic beverages and cocktails.

“It was important that we stayed current, relevant and contemporary for our customers. We wanted to reach outside or our comfort zone and come up with a distinctive menu and embrace new dining experience concepts that create a memorable experience for our customers,” owner Johnny Brann said.

The remodeled interior will feature a more open design, new furnishings and seating, flooring, lighting and décor with exposed brick, etc., a remodeled bar and conference room, large flat screen TVs and a fireplace.

The restaurant will remain open during renovations without any interruption to customer service.

 “To create our new dining experience, we are using local contractors and businesses. And the renovations are also part of continued legacy of creating jobs for people of all ages,” Brann said.

Brann’s  says it will add approximately 15 employees when the project is complete.

