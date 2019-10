× Cedar Springs Public Schools closed Tuesday due to power outage

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Public Schools is closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

There is currently an outage along 17 Mile Road between Northland Drive NE and Myers Lake Avenue NE in Cedar Springs.

About 265 Consumers Energy customers are currently without power as of late Monday night, according to the outage map.

Power is expected to be restored to the area around 10:45 a.m.

It is not clear what caused the outage.