Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- During the month of October, Clean Juice will promote and offer for sale 'Pink Cold Pressed Juice' and 'So Basic One Pink' smoothie.

$1 of each smoothie sold will come back to the American Cancer Society through the end of the month.

You can visit either the Gaslight Village Clean Juice location at 2213 Wealthy St SE Suite 110, East Grand Rapids or at Knapp's Crossing, 2044 E Beltline Ave NE, in Grand Rapids to take part in the event.