Deer in Eaton County confirmed to have EEE

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Another deer in Michigan has been confirmed to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department on Tuesday revealed a deer tested on Sept. 10 was carrying the deadly virus. It makes Eaton County the 18th in Michigan with a confirmed animal case of EEE this year.

So far, five people in Michigan have died from EEE. In total there are 10 confirmed human cases in the state.

The risk of hunters contracting EEE from infected deer is unknown. The DNR says since the disease is transmitted by mosquitoes, it is not likely that humans can be infected through contact with deer blood.

Until there is a widespread stretch of four days with temperatures dipping to at least 28 degrees, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the threat of EEE-carrying mosquitoes will remain.