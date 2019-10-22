Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Video captures moment boat capsized in Grand River

Posted 12:42 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:40PM, October 22, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after the boat they were fishing in tipped over on the Grand River.

Police were called around 10:29 a.m. near the 6th Street dam.

The men were pulled from the water by other people who were fishing in the area. Neither suffered any serious injuries, but one may have dislocated his shoulder. Both were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Rescue crews say these incidents happen every salmon season.

"The water, with all the rain, is flowing awfully high and the lure of the fish catches a few people," said Kathleen Thompson, Grand Rapids Fire Department battalion chief.

Thompson said the men were pulled from the water before rescue crews could even arrive, which took one minute from the 911 call.

