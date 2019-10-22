× Founders manager says he needs ‘clarification’ regarding what a black or white person is

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tracy Evans is suing Founders Brewing Company for what he says is a wrongful termination after he attempted to contact HR regarding racist comments made at his workplace in Detroit.

Evans originally worked at the Founders location in Grand Rapids in 2013. He started a new job in Detroit with Founders towards the beginning of 2018.

In his lawsuit against the company, Evans claims he had multiple incidents of racially insensitive language, such as the use of the N-word, being used at his workplace. He says he reported the issues to HR.

The lawsuit claims he switched to the Detroit location for a “fresh start,” but he experienced the same amount of racially charged language being used there.

Evans says he then went to his manager Dominic Ryan about the issues, and explained he intended to plead his case to corporate offices in Grand Rapids.

The lawsuit alleges the day Evans intended to go to Grand Rapids, his boss questioned him for taking that day off and said he would prefer he stay in Detroit and work on a project for the company.

Evans claims he complied with Ryan’s request in fear of retaliation. He was fired the next time he went in to work.

Founders says Evans was fired for poor job performance, stating missed deadlines for various projects as their reasoning.

Part of the deposition released by Evans’ attorney to FOX 17 when Ryan was questioned has gotten the nation’s attention.

The partial transcript is as follows:

Evan’s attorney Jack Shulz is questioning and Ryan is responding.

Founder’s responded to the Metro Time’s article showing the transcript with the following statement from attorney Patrick Edsenga: