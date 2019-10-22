Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

John Ball Zoo hosting free story time sessions for kids

Posted 8:31 AM, October 22, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all families with young children who are looking for something fun and educational to do with the kids.

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is hosting Story Time at the Zoo. Pre-school aged children can enjoy an animal-themed story, and meet an animal associated with that story.

This program is free with zoo admission and runs every Tuesday and Wednesday 11:30 a.m. at the Chimpanzee Indoor Viewing Area.

There are only four dates left this season to enjoy the fun. Tuesday and Wednesday October 22, 23, 29 and 30.

The last day of the season is Sunday, November 3rd.

Guests can get their last visits in to see the red pandas, along with the chimpanzees, lions, bears, tigers and all the amazing animals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.