John Ball Zoo hosting free story time sessions for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all families with young children who are looking for something fun and educational to do with the kids.

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is hosting Story Time at the Zoo. Pre-school aged children can enjoy an animal-themed story, and meet an animal associated with that story.

This program is free with zoo admission and runs every Tuesday and Wednesday 11:30 a.m. at the Chimpanzee Indoor Viewing Area.

There are only four dates left this season to enjoy the fun. Tuesday and Wednesday October 22, 23, 29 and 30.

The last day of the season is Sunday, November 3rd.

Guests can get their last visits in to see the red pandas, along with the chimpanzees, lions, bears, tigers and all the amazing animals.