Kentucky woman arrested in Michigan for allegedly having sexual relations with runaway minor

BANGOR, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman from Kentucky is facing multiple charges after police say she had sexual contact with a 15-year-old runaway.

Investigators received information that the girl was staying at an apartment in the 200 block of West Monroe in Bangor. When officers arrived, they found the teen hiding in a bedroom with the woman from Kentucky.

Police say the suspect has several outstanding warrants, including a nationwide warrant out of Kentucky for sexual allegations against the minor. Officials say, the suspect drove the runaway minor in a U-Haul across several states before arriving in Southwest Michigan.

The suspect, who hasn’t been arraigned yet, is facing charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and delinquency of a minor.

The 15-year-old was turned over to Juvenile Court.