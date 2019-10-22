Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kentucky woman arrested in Michigan for allegedly having sexual relations with runaway minor

Posted 10:11 PM, October 22, 2019, by

BANGOR, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman from Kentucky is facing multiple charges after police say she had sexual contact with a 15-year-old runaway.

Investigators received information that the girl was staying at an apartment in the 200 block of West Monroe in Bangor. When officers arrived, they found the teen hiding in a bedroom with the woman from Kentucky.

Police say the suspect has several outstanding warrants, including a nationwide warrant out of Kentucky for sexual allegations against the minor. Officials say, the suspect drove the runaway minor in a U-Haul across several states before arriving in Southwest Michigan.

The suspect, who hasn’t been arraigned yet, is facing charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and delinquency of a minor.

The 15-year-old was turned over to Juvenile Court.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.