Police: No body found in Norton Shores lake

Posted 1:46 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, October 22, 2019

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police say rumors of a body being pulled from a lake in Norton Shores aren’t true.

Several social media posts gaining attention Tuesday claimed a body was found in a lake in the area of Getty Avenue and Airline Drive. However, police say those posts are false.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale said crews were following up on 4-year-old tips, and the department routinely investigates dozens of tips like it.

In a statement, Gale said Michigan State Police received a call from someone claiming they saw a suspicious person in the area after Jeffrey Willis was arrested.

No evidence of a body was found on Tuesday, but police say weather conditions have made their search difficult so they can’t close out the tip just yet.

Police say they will release any information related to evidence in the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa, and any other information should be viewed as false until it is confirmed.

