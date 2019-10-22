× Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Wyoming Aldi’s

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of the Aldi’s in Wyoming.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the store on 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW. Witnesses said a man entered the store, threatened the cashier with a gun and demanded cash before running away.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a man his 20s who was wearing a dark coat with a gray hoodie underneath, blue jeans and white Nike shoes with a red swoosh. He was last seen running north near the intersection of 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.