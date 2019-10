× Reward offered for tips on Alpine Ave. theft suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators are searching for a man who allegedly stole $700 in merchandise in a “Friends” T-shirt from a Kent County store.

Silent Observer says the man took the items on Sept. 25 at a store on Alpine Avenue and left the area in a silver or white car.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Silent Observer, who is offering a cash reward, at 616-774-2345.