Swim teams compete to raise money for teammate with cancer

October 22, 2019

HASTINGS, Mich. -- Four schools are teaming up to raise money for their teammate with cancer.

Lydia Cole is a competitive swimmer at Wayland Union and funds raised at the Cancer Awareness meet will help her with treatments to fight cancer and give her the chance to make a donation to a charity of her choice.

The Cancer Awareness meet will be held on October 24th at 6 pm @ CERC in Hastings and is open to the public.

It will be a  combined team of Thornapple Kellogg , Hastings, Delton Kellogg  and Wayland Union.

If you can't make it but would like to donate visit, www.teamlydia.com.

