West Michigan Ironmen to remain in Muskegon

Muskegon, Mich. -- It was announced on Tuesday, the West Michigan Ironmen will be in Muskegon for at least five more years.

The team has a new agreement with L.C. Walker Arena. They will also play in the All American League this season.

"I think the most exciting thing moving forward for us is that we've got a league it seems like those have been around every year is kind of the league situation there is always ebb and flow so for us to have a commitment with some great teams that are in it," said general manager and head coach Nate Smith. " Great ownership this early for us -- it may not seem early -- but for us as an organization we are really excited about that."

the Ironmen had a successful season last year making it to the semifinals. They are also hoping to add a team in Grand Rapids for next year and create a little rivalry, but the organization is excited to be moving toward the new season.

"To have our staff already nailed down have the players already signed up, we will be able to get our strength and conditioning plans to our players and get playbooks out and get that stuff going that is really exciting for us," Smith said.