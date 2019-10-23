Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

2019 trick-or-treat times in West Michigan

Posted 11:20 AM, October 23, 2019, by

(FOX 17) — Need to know when trick-or-treating starts?

Find out when to collect candy in your neighborhood here:

  • Allendale: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Battle Creek: No set time, check with neighborhood associations
  • Belding: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Byron Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Caledonia: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Dowagiac: 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Ferrysburg: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Grand Haven: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids: Dusk to 8 p.m.
  • Grandville: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Hastings: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Holland: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Jenison: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Kalamazoo: No set hours, check with neighborhood associations
  • Kentwood: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Lowell: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Rockford: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Sparta: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Spring Lake: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Wayland: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Zeeland: 3 to 5 p.m. downtown, 5 to 8 p.m. neighborhood

If your community isn’t on the list, let us know at news@fox17online.com.

