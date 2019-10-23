2019 trick-or-treat times in West Michigan
(FOX 17) — Need to know when trick-or-treating starts?
Find out when to collect candy in your neighborhood here:
- Allendale: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Battle Creek: No set time, check with neighborhood associations
- Belding: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Byron Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Caledonia: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Dowagiac: 6 to 7 p.m.
- Ferrysburg: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Grand Haven: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Grand Rapids: Dusk to 8 p.m.
- Grandville: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hastings: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Holland: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Jenison: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo: No set hours, check with neighborhood associations
- Kentwood: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lowell: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Rockford: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Sparta: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Spring Lake: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Wayland: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Zeeland: 3 to 5 p.m. downtown, 5 to 8 p.m. neighborhood
If your community isn’t on the list, let us know at news@fox17online.com.