× 2019 trick-or-treat times in West Michigan

(FOX 17) — Need to know when trick-or-treating starts?

Find out when to collect candy in your neighborhood here:

Allendale: 6 to 8 p.m.

Battle Creek: No set time, check with neighborhood associations

Belding: 6 to 8 p.m.

Byron Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Caledonia: 6 to 8 p.m.

Dowagiac: 6 to 7 p.m.

Ferrysburg: 6 to 8 p.m.

Grand Haven: 6 to 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Dusk to 8 p.m.

Grandville: 6 to 8 p.m.

Hastings: 5 to 8 p.m.

Holland: 6 to 8 p.m.

Jenison: 6 to 8 p.m.

Kalamazoo: No set hours, check with neighborhood associations

Kentwood: 6 to 8 p.m.

Lowell: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Rockford: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Sparta: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Spring Lake: 6 to 8 p.m.

Wayland: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Zeeland: 3 to 5 p.m. downtown, 5 to 8 p.m. neighborhood

If your community isn’t on the list, let us know at news@fox17online.com.