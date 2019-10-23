Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police searching for missing brothers in Big Rapids

Posted 1:46 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, October 23, 2019

A photo of Michael Goss (right) and Gage Goss.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids police are searching for a pair of missing brothers.

Michael Gross, 16, and Gage Gross, 12, were last seen Monday afternoon.

Police say Michael, who goes by Mikey, is 5-foot-10, weighs 160 pounds and has light brown hair and green eyes. Gage is 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Big Rapids police at 231-527-0005 or dispatchers at 231-796-4811.

