Battle Creek armed robbery suspects arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two suspects in the robbery of a Battle Creek business have been arrested.

The robbery happened at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday at the Check N Go on Beckley Road in Battle Creek. Police said a suspect entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money before leaving through the back of store to get into a truck.

Tuesday’s incident matched two other robberies is the area and police believe the same suspect was responsible. The suspect, 29-year-old James Honeysucker, was found at a bus station in Chicago and arrested by police there on charges from a May robbery.

Battle Creek police also found the getaway vehicle parked at a home in Emmett Township and arrested the driver when he left the house. He has been identified as 46-year-old Wilnell Henry, who is being held on armed robbery charges.