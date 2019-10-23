× Child with autism missing in Montcalm County

STANTON, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing child who has autism in Montcalm County.

Nine-year-old Kevin Yarrington was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking west from his home on Stanton Road near Stanton.

Authorities say he is 4-foot-1 with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing dark blue pants, a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it and black tennis shoes.

Family says Kevin can communicate verbally but aren’t sure if he actually will.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County dispatchers at 989-831-5253.