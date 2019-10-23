Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Child with autism missing in Montcalm County

Posted 1:28 PM, October 23, 2019, by

STANTON, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing child who has autism in Montcalm County.

Nine-year-old Kevin Yarrington was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking west from his home on Stanton Road near Stanton.

Authorities say he is 4-foot-1 with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing dark blue pants, a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it and black tennis shoes.

Family says Kevin can communicate verbally but aren’t sure if he actually will.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County dispatchers at 989-831-5253.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.