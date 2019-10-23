Comedian Lewis Black and more acts coming to Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel is inviting the whole family to enjoy their "Falling Prices," and they're excited to be celebrating the release of "Frozen 2."

Now through November 27, prices are falling at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Rooms start at $89 per night, Sunday through Thursday. Just be sure to mention Falling Prices Special to get this discount.

"Frozen 2" is almost here! Elsa the Snow Queen, and her Sister Anna head on an adventure and are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Soaring Eagle is celebrating the film's release all weekend long, November 22-24. Each night kids will be able to make Elsa's wand and create their own snowflakes. Also, enter to win a $50 celebration cinema gift card. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com to reserve your room.

Purchase an After School Day Pass to the water park for only $7 per person. The deal is good Monday through Friday, through November 27. It can be used from 3 p.m. to close. Call (989)-817-4801 to reserve passes today.

Get your tickets this weekend for comedian Lewis Black. His show is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on January 31. Black is best known for his angry demeanor and belligerent comedic style. He's been on Comedy Central and makes regular appearances on The Daily Show.

They're all coming together for a night of laughs. See the unique stand-up comedy styles of Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson, and David Alan Grier on the Off-Color Comedy Tour. They'll take the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on October 26.

Rolling Stones calls him a live legacy in the making. Breakout country star Chris Janson, with special guest Runaway June, is coming to the Soaring Eagle Stage on November 1.

Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. Since his debut album four years ago, Janson has been a three-time CMA nominee, released two number-one singles, and was a winner of ACM's Video of the Year for his gold-certified inspiring hit song, "Drunk Girl."

He'll be joined by the three-voice harmony of Runaway June. The lovely voices of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne will bring you back to the early days of country music. Over the past four years, they've climbed up the country music charts with hits like "Head Over Heels" or "Got Me Where I Want You" and "Buy My Own Drinks" and continue to climb up the music charts.

For more mature audiences, get ready to see some of the most gorgeous men alive sing, dance, and more at HUNKS, the world's foremost exotic male dance show. Ladies from all over the world have seen the Hunks perform, and it's a great way to celebrate ladies' night, a birthday, or a bachelorette party. They'll be making audiences swoon on the Soaring Eagle stage on November 15.

We Will Rock You: The Musical is going to be in Mt. Pleasant on November 22 and 23. The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. It features more than 20 hit Queen songs. "We Will Rock You" has performed in 28 countries around the globe and seen by more than 16 million people.

Coming up soon after on November 30, male a cappella Straight No Chaser is coming to perform on the stage. The group got their start in college, and they've now turned that hobby into a recording career that has taken them around the world. Tickets start around $30.

Spooktacular Weekends are back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel this October. All month long there will be a lollipop pumpkin pull, guessing games, poke a pumpkin, crafts, activities and lots of contests.

Also, don't forget to stop in to grab a bite to eat at Nbakade Family Restaurant! All month long, if the kids come to dinner dressed in their Halloween costume, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. On top of that, there will be plated specials each weekend, and a Spooktacular Buffet on October 19 and 26 with a selection of spooky delicacies like Vampire Killer Chicken, Baked Zombie Brains, Mummy Dogs, and Smashed Brains.

If you want to enjoy a full weekend of events in October, make sure to book your room now by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.