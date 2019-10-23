Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

All lanes of NB US-131 reopen after crash at 14 Mile Road

Posted 3:39 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47AM, October 23, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- All lanes of northbound US-131 in Kent County have reopened after a crash.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the highway.

No word on injuries but AeroMed was put on standby.

Our crew on scene saw an ambulance take someone away from the scene.

We are working to learn more information and will bring you updates as we get them.

1 Comment

  • Matt

    Aeromed flew over my house and woke me up a few minutes ago….i pray for those involved and their families, may god be with you.

    Reply
