All lanes of NB US-131 reopen after crash at 14 Mile Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- All lanes of northbound US-131 in Kent County have reopened after a crash.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the highway.

No word on injuries but AeroMed was put on standby.

Our crew on scene saw an ambulance take someone away from the scene.

We are working to learn more information and will bring you updates as we get them.