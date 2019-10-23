Dazzle your taste buds with these tailgate dishes by Meijer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to have the tailgate everyone is flocking to? It all starts with the food!

Wow your guests with everything from a shrimp dish to fancy hot chocolate. Chef Brian from Meijer came by to show us how to make these non-traditional tailgate dishes.

Patagonian Red Shrimp & Citrus Ceviche

Serves 4

1 lb Meijer Patagonia Red Shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Meyer lemons: one for juice and one peeled and diced (fruit only)

1 lime

1 blood orange, peeled and diced (fruit only)

½ inch of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 radish, sliced paper-thin

1 small cucumber, sliced thin

1 small red onion, sliced thin

2 tbsp cilantro leaves

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to the boil and add shrimp. Simmer gently for 1 minute and immediately transfer shrimp to an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Cut shrimp into 2-3 pieces each and set aside. In a small bowl combine the juice and zest of 1 lime and the juice of 1 meyer lemon. Add the grated ginger and diced meyer lemon and whisk to combine. Add the diced shrimp to this mixture and toss to combine, Allow to marinate for 5-10 minutes. Transfer the shrimp mixture to a serving dish and garnish with cucumber, radish, red onion and diced blood orange. Drizzle with 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil and garnish with picked cilantro leaves. Spoon onto Meijer tortilla chips & enjoy!

Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwich

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 (2 1/2 - 3-pound) Certified Angus Beef chuck roast

2 packets (.7-ounce each) powdered Italian salad dressing mix

2 cups low sodium beef stock

1 (8-ounce) jar Italian mix giardiniera, strained and roughly chopped

6 hoagie rolls

Instructions

Place chuck roast in a slow cooker, coat evenly with Italian dressing powder, pour in beef stock and set cooker to low. Slow cook 8-10 hours until a fork turns easily in the roast. Remove roast and shred. Skim fat from liquid in a slow cooker. Combine beef with liquid. With a slotted spoon, place beef on each hoagie roll and top with giardiniera vegetables.

Trail Mix No Bake Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

¼ cup unsweetened baking cocoa

½ cup butter

½ cup milk

½ cup peanut butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract

3 cup rolled or quick oats

1¼ cup Meijer Trail Mix

Instructions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat. Stir together sugar, baking cocoa, butter, and milk in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent scorching. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in oats until combined. Add trail mix and stir to combine. Drop batter by heaping tablespoon (or use an ice cream scoop) onto the prepared baking sheet. Gently press to shape into a cookie. I used the back of my scoop to do this. Top with additional M&M's, if desired. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and allow it to cool for at least 30 minutes. If your house is warm, you may want to continue to store the cookies in the refrigerator.

Tahini Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

½ cup Meijer Hot Cocoa Mix

12 oz Whole Milk

4 oz Heavy Whipping Cream

2 tbsp Agave Syrup

3 tbsp Tahini Paste

Instructions:

Heat milk, heavy cream and agave syrup in a small saucepan until steaming. Add Cocoa Mix and tahini, whisk until smooth.

Shop for the required ingredients and more at meijer.com.