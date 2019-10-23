× Elton John coming to Van Andel Arena in April 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, has announced a new concert date at the Van Andel Arena on April 23 as part of his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour after selling out a previous show in Grand Rapids.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to sold-out crowds in September 2018 and has received rave reviews in every market.

The show features some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased here.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m.

These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and much more.