GR’s Roberto Clemente Park to get $1M in upgrades

Posted 12:28 PM, October 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Roberto Clemente Park will receive about $1 million in upgrades next summer.

The park will get a new play area that offers universal access and be made with natural materials like logs and boulders. Crews will also build a discovery area with seating and a stage that will provide classroom space for children.

There will be a universally accessible walking trail that connects park amenities and have energy efficient lighting for safety.

The current restroom, shelter building and parking lot will be demolished and replaced with structures that meet universal standards and have upgraded features.

The project is being paid for through a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, funds from a 2013 parks millage and the Environmental Services Department.

